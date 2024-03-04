Matt Hardy Reacts To Sting's Final Match At AEW Revolution 2024

Sting retired on a high note at AEW Revolution 2024 when he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships in a brutal Tornado Tag match that saw tables, ladders, and broken glass — and that's just the stuff involving Allin. A number of stars both in and out AEW have shared their thoughts on Sting's swan song, with Matt Hardy being the latest to take to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise everyone's efforts.

"Sting's final match was tremendous," Hardy wrote. "Everyone involved killed it. Thank you AEW for putting "The Icon" Sting in a position to succeed in going out on his own terms. Wrestling fans will love & appreciate it."

Hardy was one of the many people to have the chance to work with Sting during his AEW run. The two men were opponents at Revolution 2022 when Hardy teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy to take on Sting, Allin, and Sammy Guevara. Once Hardy's brother Jeff joined the company shortly after Revolution 2022, The Hardys got the chance to partner up with Sting and Allin for a Tornado Tag match against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade on the March 23, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Hardy also got the chance to work with Sting during their time together in TNA, though unfortunately the pairing is best remembered for the infamous main event of Victory Road 2011.

With Sting now officially retired, the newly vacant AEW Tag Team Championships will find new owners in the coming weeks as Tony Khan announced at the post-show media scrum that a tournament will be held over the next few weeks to determine the new champions. No participants have been announced for the competition at the time of writing.