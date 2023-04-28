Bruce Prichard Opens Up About Infamous Jeff Hardy Situation At TNA Victory Road 2011

One of the most notable moments of Jeff Hardy's career for all of the wrong reasons came on March 13, 2011, at TNA's Victory Road pay-per-view. A night that was supposed to see him challenge Sting for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event was thrown into chaos due to him being under the influence and disoriented backstage. And although the match did take place, not a single moment went according to plan. On "Something to Wrestle," then-TNA Producer Bruce Prichard recalled the harrowing events of that evening.

"It was horrible," he said. "We were at gorilla and it's time for the match and we're looking for Jeff, 'Where the hell's Jeff? Where the hell's Jeff?'"

He soon got his answer, coming across Hardy shortly after leaving the studio. Only he was being helped along by a couple of people and unable to stand upright. "I see two guys carrying Jeff. I thought he was passed out, and he actually may have been," Prichard continued. Hardy was slung over their arms, being pulled along. "They're dragging him, and his feet are just dragging the ground behind him," he recalled. When Prichard asked what happened and where he'd been, those helping said they found him sprawled out in his locker room. When pressed, Jeff could only offer up incoherent slurs.

"So I'm like 'Holy s***!' So I ran back, and Eric [Bischoff] was there, Sting was there, I said 'Man, we can't send him — we can't do this. He can't walk. They're carrying him right now,'" he continued. Meanwhile, they were attempting to stir Hardy by throwing water in his face and getting him to drink something backstage, but it was frivolous. He was a mess, and a decision needed to be made.