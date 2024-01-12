Matt Hardy On Why He Loves Sting, Working With Him In AEW

The history between AEW stars Sting and The Hardys has been complicated at times due to the events of TNA Victory Road 2011. The PPV featured Sting and Jeff Hardy in the main event wrestling for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, only for the match to end early after Hardy was in no condition to perform, drawing the ire of many, including Sting.

The infamous match was brought up again to Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, during the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," which focused on Sting's career. Matt, who has worked with Sting both as an opponent and partner during their time in AEW, indicated there were no hard feelings between Sting and Jeff over the Victory Road incident, and praised Sting for his capacity to offer forgiveness towards his brother. That capacity was also noted by Matt as the main thing he liked the most about working with the wrestling legend.

"He's always loved Jeff," Hardy said. "He's [Jeff] made mistakes, and he [Sting] said 'I've made plenty of mistakes in the past as well.' It was a mistake, and he said 'I love him. He's a good dude, he has a good soul.' He loves him so much. That was his mentality for all that. He's really good, man. He's in a place where he has a very strong base in religion and he believes in forgiveness and that people deserve second chances.

"Just because someone who's a good soul or a good person, if they make a mistake, even a couple of times, they're still worth redeeming. And I really like that. It's very optimistic and very much something that makes me love Sting so much. [It's] something that really inspired me too, to always be very forgiving towards everyone."

