Downstait Took Unique Inspiration For Isla Dawn's Theme

American rock band Downstait has had a lot of success in the pro wrestling industry, as the band behind several wrestling themes for many wrestlers, like Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, and AEW's Britt Baker. However, their most recent contribution to wrestling themes was Isla Dawn's new entrance song, and in an interview on the "Ropes N Riffs Podcast," frontman Justin Call recalled what went into putting her theme together.

"Our expectations were to do something darker, that's what we were expecting to do, but our initial conversations, she was just like: 'I love' – I think it was like radio Disney pop rock?" he recalled, noting that Dawn then sent him a couple of samples so that he could get a feel for what she wanted.

"I was like 'Wow, this is not where I thought we were going with this, but it's nice to be thrown a curveball and to get to do something challenging and new,'" Call ended up saying upon reflection of the process. "I think she was playing it, like, close to the vest, so we just got the musical references, not a whole lot of character stuff," Call also noted, explaining that Dawn's song is necessarily based on her character.

Since her release from WWE, Dawn has mostly competed on the independent circuit, but she notably made her AEW debut during an "AEW Collision" episode back in August 2025, and has yet to officially sign with any promotion.

