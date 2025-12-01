Report On Nikki Bella's WWE Status Following Survivor Series WarGames Loss

Despite embracing the dark side and turning heel last month, Nikki Bella failed to defeat Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship this past weekend at Survivor Series. After every major storyline or match that Bella has been involved in since June, fans have questioned how long she'll continue to be featured on "WWE Raw" on a weekly basis, knowing that she's a returning legend who may revert to a part-time schedule. Although her loss on Saturday led many to believe that she would be taking time off, Dave Meltzer revealed during a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Bella will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

"I know she's not going anywhere, or at least there [are] no plans for her to go anywhere, but if I watched this not knowing that, I would think, 'Oh, she's going home now.' That's how it came off. It came off like the legend came back, she had her little run and now she's going home."

Going forward, it remains to be seen if Bella will look to earn a rematch against Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, or if she will target another belt on "Raw," such as Maxxine Dupri's new Intercontinental Title. After Survivor Series concluded, Bella confirmed that she will return following her loss to the "Dark Angel" in a backstage interview.

"You know what happened out there? I lost, but let me tell you something, this isn't the last of Nikki Bella, you got that? It's not the last."

