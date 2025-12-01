Bronson Reed Brags About Beating Two Prominent WWE & NJPW Stars At Their 'Peak'

Bronson Reed is currently having a career year in WWE, having been given main event opportunities and facing some of the company's biggest stars since he joined The Vision this past May. Arguably Reed's greatest victory in his recent run transpired at Crown Jewel when he pinned Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, which allowed the former NXT North American Champion to achieve a rare milestone.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Reed explained that he was proud to defeat Reigns, especially since the show was in his home country of Australia, but also because he's now become one of the few men to score a victory over both the "OTC," and NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada.

"I got to return to Australia and go against Roman Reigns, who undoubtedly, the face of WWE for the last decade. And not only did I face him in my home country, I beat him ... I'm glad I got to redeem that story and go back to Australia and you know, thief over chief," he explained. "It's a cool achievement because I also beat Okada at his peak, he was unbeatable, untouchable that time in New Japan. And so I beat him in the G1 tournament as well. Like a big deal, and then the same with Roman Reigns, he's at his peak right now."

Outside of Reed, the only other professional wrestler to pin Reigns and Okada in singles action is Finn Balor, who defeated both competitors within a three-year window.

