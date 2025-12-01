AEW's Thunder Rosa Speaks Out On Mistreatment Of Women In Wrestling Locker Rooms

Last week, WWE star Becky Lynch publicly divulged the fact that she was warned to stay away from one of the company's main roster stars after her call-up. According to Lynch, other women in the locker room passed on the information that the unnamed wrestler would try to sleep with female co-workers and had the power to "blackball" them, whether they shut him down or not.

After hearing Lynch's story, AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke out on "Busted Open Radio" regarding the way women are treated in the industry. She commended Lynch for having the courage to discuss the situation, while also sharing her pride in all of the industry's women for having to come up in an environment that wasn't always friendly to them.

"It happened to me one time, when I was really, really young in the business, and one guy was just being funny, I guess, and he touched me without my permission," Rosa said. "I went off on him in front of everybody, and then he thought I was crazy."

Rosa also discussed the use of non-disclosure agreements in these kinds of situations, with affected women often convinced to sign these forms prohibiting them from speaking about anything that happened to them. The unjust treatment of women in pro wrestling dates back to the industry's early days, with Rosa naming Mildred Burke's husband Billy Wolfe as an example.

Another unfortunate aspect of these situations is that women often face harsh consequences if they do decide to go public with any allegations, with Rosa noting that they'll often lose their job or be booted from the industry. Thankfully, the wrestler stated that she hasn't witnessed anything like this in her current position at AEW, and Rosa feels that allegations of harassment are taken extremely seriously by company president Tony Khan.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.