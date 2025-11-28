Becky Lynch Recalls WWE Star Who Would 'Blacklist' Women After Making Advances

No matter the industry, women unfortunately still get the short end of the stick. Despite earning the nickname "The Man," Becky Lynch admitted that even she, had she not been warned, could have fallen victim to being blacklisted if she had rejected or even accepted sexual advances from a main roster star at the very beginning of her WWE career. It wasn't her fists that left "Something's Burning" host Bert Kreischer floored, but the candid information she revealed in her interview with him on this subject matter.

"I'm not going to name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who was like, 'Be careful, because one, he'll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he'll blacklist you. If he tries to sleep with you and you don't sleep with him, he'll also blacklist you.' So, there was this line that you had to walk, this tightrope," Lynch mentioned. "At one point, he got my number, and I remember being like [gasps]. Like, how do you walk this line, you know what I mean?"

Staying away from most of the male main roster, including her now "hot" husband Seth Rollins, for some time before they eventually got together, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion took to heart the gamble many main roster women took when dating another elite athlete within the company, something she still carries with her today.

"So, there was always this thing because if you get into a relationship and things go south, they're not gonna fire the guy, they're always gonna fire the girl," she added.

Although the women's division in most independent and commercialized promotions is breaking through similar glass ceilings as "Big Time Becks" has in the ring, the stigma remains the same backstage, which the Grand Slam Champion hopes will eventually dissipate. Lynch will lead the forge this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames, as she and her team – Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) – face off against Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee. Some stars, including those participating in this year's Men's WarGames, like the World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, argue that the women's match should main event the PLE this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something's Burning" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.