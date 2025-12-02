AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Make Second Successful World Tag Title Defense On WWE Raw

The mourning processions for The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are scheduled to continue after the historic team came up short in their title match against reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Despite having new member Grayson Waller in their corner, Woods and Kingston were bested by Styles and Lee's high-octane offense, brutal strikes, and impeccable tag team timing.

Woods and Kingston's Monday night actually started quite well, with both New Day members laying serious offense onto Styles and Lee, in spite of brief flashes of offense from the champions. Both sides exchanged near fall after near fall, but the New Day's end came following a missed Trouble in Paradise from Kingston. Lee, the kick's original target, wiped out the challenger with an elbow to the jaw before tagging in Styles. Styles hung Kingston's body from the ropes before Lee landed a devastating Double Stomp to the back of Kingston's neck. The weary New Day member wandered right into a Styles Clash set-up, and after Lee soared over the top rope to flatten Woods and Waller, Styles landed his iconic finisher to score the three-count.

With this title defense, Styles and Lee will continue their 43-day reign with the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Styles and Lee shocked the world when they dethroned former champions Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh for the gold in late October. Their first title defense came the following week in the form of a title rematch against Balor and McDonagh.

As of writing, no new challengers have stepped up to challenge for Styles and Lee's tag titles.