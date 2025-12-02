Natalya's 'Low Key Legend' Character Makes First Main Roster Appearance

In a vignette that aired during "RAW", the WWE Universe was introduced to a grittier version of Natalya via her "Low Key Legend" persona.

"The Queen of Harts" is usually clad in pink and black and wearing cat ears. There's a different side of Natayla that has appeared in places like Bloodsport, NWA, and AAA. Dressed in all black and with her hair in tight braids, Nattie wears a black, studded jacket with "Low Key Legend" emblazoned across the back.

"AGAIN." 😤 THIS IS HOW CHAMPIONS ARE MADE. pic.twitter.com/78kJqoZ5Lo — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

This version of the former SmackDown Women's Champion has a tougher, no nonsense gimmick. She's here to fight. In the vignette, she appears to be in the Dungeon 2.0, her and husband TJ Wilson's version of the infamous Dungeon that she calls "a love letter to wrestling". A female wrestler is running the ropes and crumples to the mat in exhaustion. Off camera, Natalya demands "again." The woman says she can't. We see her continuing and defeating opponents until she wrestles Natalya. After failing to beat Natalya, the student is slapped in the face and told to "get out of my ring." The student demands "again". We finally see Natalya's face clearly as a smile creeps across her face.