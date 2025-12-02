Report: TNA Programming Likely Headed To AMC After Network Drops Social Media Tease

As TNA and WWE's partnership continues, TNA's programming appears to be on the move. In October, TNA President Carlos Silva, said that they were in "active negotiations with a partner". Last month, reports emerged that TNA would be making the move from AXS to a bigger cable network, AMC.

On Monday night, AMC posted a clip to social media with their logo and audio of a crowd cheering. The caption simply said 1.15.26. The post immediately led to speculation that TNA is leaving AXS for AMC. The date in AMC's post is a Thursday, which is TNA iMPACT!'s normal night to air.

The Takedown on SI updated their exclusive report following AMC's post. The report says that several sources indicated that "the belief is that TNA's programming, at least in part, but possibly in full, is heading to the AMC Networks." Additional reporting by The Takedown noted that Silva stated that he and Creative Artists Agency estimated TNA's media rights are valued between $7 million and $10 million. Sean Ross Sapp said on social media that he expects an announcement of TNA's new deal as soon as Tuesday during scheduled talent call.

Several wrestlers, including Jordynne Grace, Steve Maclin, and AJ Francis quoted AMC's post with their own reactions to the tease. While Grace is a current WWE Superstar, she is a former TNA Knockout. Francis is currently with TNA, but was previously signed to WWE.

AMC is known for shows such as "The Walking Dead", "Breaking Bad", and "Better Call Saul". It has never aired wrestling programming. AMC is reportedly in twice as many homes in the U.S. than AXS, which would put them in roughly 60 million homes.