Sonya Deville Recalls Fight Between Liv Morgan & Mandy Rose At WWE Performance Center

Over the years, stories about backstage drama have often resurfaced, surprising many fans with exactly what happened in the locker room during some of their favorite eras. While backstage brawls have seemingly always been present in pro wrestling, in today's world, workplace conflict is controversial, making Sonya Deville's story about an actual fight between Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan at the Performance Center somewhat of a shock.

During an appearance on CJ Perry's "Identity Crisis" podcast, Deville recalled that the fight initially began when Morgan and Rose were involved in a training session. "Beating the living s**t out of each other!" she recalled, noting that they all love each other now. "We're in promo class, okay? We're all new. Liv got to the Performance Center a year before me and Mandy, and then me and Mandy came – we're all still new though – and we're in promo class and we did this drill and it's called the pull apart promo."

Deville further explained that the idea was to stage a fight between two would-be wrestlers, pull them apart, and let the two of them cut a promo following the altercation. "So, it gets you in the vibe of a real match or whatever," she recalled. "Me, Aliyah, this girl – Danielle Camilla, I think – we were the three people hired, so to speak, to pull them apart." However, while everything seemed normal at first, she realized there were actual punches being thrown between Rose and Morgan.