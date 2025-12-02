John Cena Being Advertised For Key Episode Of WWE Raw In 2026

In two weeks, John Cena will officially retire from professional wrestling when he competes in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, and though his next chapter with the company remains uncertain, the 17-time World Champion's first WWE appearance following the conclusion of his in-ring career has been revealed.

Along with major stars such as GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Cena is being advertised for the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 42 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement could be the first indication that Cena will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, though the possibility of him being in the class of 2026 has been purely speculation thus far. Otherwise, Cena has promised to never appear in his iconic multi-colored shirt and jorts on WWE television following December 13.

Outside of a potential WWE Hall Of Fame induction, many fans would undoubtedly love to watch Cena still be involved in a storyline or segment that enhances younger talent despite no longer being active in the ring. However, the "Never Seen 17" has been adamant that he will only get involved to assist newer talent or be of use from a promotional standpoint.

The opponent for Cena's retirement match will be decided this upcoming Friday on "WWE SmackDown" when GUNTHER enters battle with LA Knight in the finals of the "Last Time Is Now Tournament." Yesterday on "Raw," GUNTHER cheated to defeat Solo Sikoa in the semi-finals, while Knight emerged victorious over The Miz on "SmackDown" to advance in the competition.