Former WWE NXT Women's Champ Tatum Paxley Looking For Revenge At Deadline

The card for "WWE NXT" Deadline just got a little bigger as former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley is now scheduled to take on her former friend Izzi Dame.

Two weeks removed from The Culling's shocking betrayal on Paxley at "NXT" Gold Rush, Izzi Dame took a microphone on Tuesday night to announce that she and Paxley would face each other at the upcoming "NXT" Deadline premium live event. According to Dame, Paxley wasted the gifts provided to her by The Culling, including the NXT Women's Championship and Dame's personal guidance. As a result, Dame vowed to put an end to "the version of [Paxley] that refused to evolve."

Sitting in their former hangout spot, an emotional Paxley then appeared on the Titantron and asked Dame why she tore apart their friendship. In response, Dame reiterated that Paxley rejected the joys, or rather "the world," that she had long supplied the raven-haired star. Still, she invited Paxley to come down to the ring to potentially get even. Paxley refused to do so at that moment, though she promised to make Dame feel all her pain at Deadline.

As of now, there is no word on if WWE will attach a stipulation to Paxley vs. Dame. "NXT" Deadline will emanate from San Antonio, Texas on December 6, with the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor matches returning for the fourth consecutive year. The 2025 women's field consists of WWE Evolve Women's Champion Kendal Grey, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca. Elsewhere, Ricky Saints will defend the NXT Championship against Oba Femi.