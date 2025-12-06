Charlotte Flair Says Female WWE Stars Shouldn't Have 'An Expiration Date'

As an invaluable part of what has become known as the "Women's Revolution," in both WWE and across the wrestling landscape, Charlotte Flair's take on the current state of affairs in women's wrestling carries as much weight as anyone's. Following her performance as part of a team win in the women's WarGames match, alongside partner Alexa Bliss, at Survivor Series, Flair discussed her staying power, as well as her contemporaries such as Bliss, amid an influx of new talent in the mix these days.

"I think that just speaks volumes about how much we love the business," she told "WWE Raw Recap," adding that veterans of her like continue to seek to evolve and not rest on their laurels. "We know we have to continue to do more and raise our game if we want to keep up with the new crop of talent." A key to the Women's Revolution was equality for the female talent as compared to the men, and as far as that goes, Flair says, the measuring stick should still be one and the same for all. "I don't think there's an expiration date for the men," she said, "and there shouldn't be an expiration date for the women and if there's any proof of that, [Bliss has] done it all, I've done it all, and we're here to see what we can do together and with the new girls coming up."

Drawing a comparison to another talent who was part of the "Divas era" in WWE, Flair hammered home the point, saying that age or tenure really shouldn't be part of the equation, so long as the performer in question can still go. "I'm just saying it shouldn't be a topic of conversation," she explained. "I hope that this just transcends that where [for example], look at Nikki Bella. She is on fire and, people, she was a Divas Champion."If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Raw Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.