Drew McIntyre Doesn't Think Fans Appreciate His Rivalry Against This WWE Star Enough

After reflecting on his rivalry with Orton, McIntyre touched on the difficulties of performing without a live audience, and shared insight on being given the responsibility to carry the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean, it's obviously way better if there's live audience there. That's what makes our product, is the crowd. The closest thing I can compare them to is the European soccer crowd," he explained. "We had to figure it out and for myself, I've always said, I'm ready to be the guy, I'm ready to be champion, lead this place, give me the ball. I don't care what the situation is, I'm ready. The thing was, I didn't expect it to be a worldwide pandemic."

McIntyre proceeded to explain how he connected with the audience at home when times we tough, stating that his goal was for WWE to become an outlet for fans while the future remained uncertain.

"The first night, I started breaking the fourth wall and looking down the camera, because I was like, okay, we have to make a connection with people at home ... we can't feel them in the arena. We can't look them in the eye in the arena. We can look them in the eye at home and say, hey, don't worry, we're gonna be there for you a couple of times a week and give you that escape."



McIntyre would have his opportunity to remerge as world champion when he challenged Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle in 2022, but unfortunately the Scotsman would fail to claim victory due to the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre would finally win the world title again at WrestleMania 40, which was four years after he captured his first WWE Championship, but he immediately lost the belt due to Damian Priest who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract.

