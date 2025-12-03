Hardys To Defend Tag Titles Against Anoa'i Family In Main Event Of Indie Show

This past October, The Hardys captured the House Of Glory Tag Team Championships when they defeated The Mane Event at the company's With Glory Comes Pride show in New York City. Despite retaining the TNA and NXT Tag team Championships against Team 3D in Bully Ray and Devon's last match, The Hardys would lose their WWE titles just two weeks later to DarkState at Halloween Havoc. Since then, the Hardys have not put the TNA or HOG titles on the line, but their next defence has officially been announced for later this month.

On Friday, December 19, The Hardys will defend the HOG Tag Team Championships Against Zilla Fatu and Lance Anoa'i in the main event of Winter Warfare in NYC Arena. Fatu is currently the HOG Crown Jewel Champion, while Anoa'i just recently re-joined the independent wrestling circuit after being released from WWE in October, with two major injuries preventing him from appearing on television. If Fatu and Anoa'i manage to defeat The Hardys, it will be the first time they capture tag team gold in HOG. Following the announcement, Anoa'i took to social media to share his excitement for the match.

"Dec 19th @HOGwrestling DREAM TAG TEAM MATCH @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs @Zillafatu @lanceanoai"

So far, The Hardys' match with Fatu and Anoa'i is the only contest to be announced for Winter Warfare, but the promotion has revealed that HOG Women's Champion Shotzi and "The Indy God" Matt Cardona will be featured at the event. Winter Warefare will be available to stream live worldwide on Triller TV+.