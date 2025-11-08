Matt Hardy Comments On D-Von Dudley's Retirement Following TNA BFG 2025 Tables Match

TNA's Bound for Glory 2025 was an exciting pay-per-view for many reasons, and a historic one for others. The show saw the Dudley Boys' retirement match, and Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley gave their wresting boots to the Hardys, Matt and Jeff, following their loss in a tables bout. It was the end of an era for Team 3D as a whole, but also D-Von, who retired from in-ring action following the match. Hardy commented on the importance of a wrestler's ability to go out on their own terms on "The Extreme Life with Matt Hardy." He said the WWE Hall of Famer had been training for months before the match.

"That's the guy who just wanted to get through one last match and he said the two guys he trusted more than anybody else would be myself and Jeff and that's why he was up for doing that match," Hardy explained. "And the fact that we could do that and they could go out on their own, especially D-Von, go out on their last match and make it great, make it special, it truly was amazing."

Hardy said they had no idea that the Dudleys were going to give them their boots out of a show of respect, but it was a "cool twist." He said it was now their job to make sure they keep the Dudleys alive in whatever way they can in the ring, and he was glad D-Von got to have the match.

"Nobody wants to have a health condition and just not be able to wrestle and not close your career with the finality that you want," he said. "I think D-Von got the opportunity to do that."

