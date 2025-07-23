WWE Legend D-Von Dudley Addresses Issue That Could Have Prevented Dudley Boys Reunion

The main talking points of TNA Slammiversary may have been the attendance, AJ Styles' return to the promotion, and the backlash to Trick Williams retaining the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, but plenty of other things occurred on the show. Among the biggest was the return of former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bully Ray, who confronted the Hardys after they regained the TNA Tag Team Championships and proposed a match where they would face Bully and D-Von Dudley "one last time" at Bound for Glory this fall.

While not officially announced, it's expected that the match will take place, and that D-Von will be teaming alongside Bully for the match. This came as a surprise to some, and perhaps even D-Von himself, who has been dealing with health issues over the past few years. In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," taped before Slammiversary, D-Von revealed several issues, including one key one, that could've kept him from wrestling again.

"It was the back surgery and that I didn't know if I could, because the back surgery was supposed to make things so much better, and the rehab helped, but it didn't help as much as I thought it was going to help," D-Von said.

A reason the surgery may not have been as helpful as D-Von expected is because doctors were forced to operate on his back more than originally thought, finding at least one other vertebrae they needed to fuse upon opening him up.

"They had fuse L4 and L5, and S1," D-Von said. "When they fused L4 and L5 they cut open some more, and they saw S1 was collapsing. So they didn't even tell me they were doing three. They saw it collapsing, so they fixed it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription