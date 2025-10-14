Backstage Update On WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Following TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Match

Much like Slammiversary in the Summer, TNA Bound for Glory this past weekend drew a lot of headlines, some good, like Mike Santana winning the TNA World Heavyweight Title back from Trick Williams, and some not so good, like the finish to Leon Slater vs. JeVon Evans that reportedly was influenced by WWE. Then there was the Hardys vs. The Dudleys tables match, which ended with the Hardys picking up one last win over their rivals, followed by the Dudleys handing over their boots to the Hardys after the match.

That final gesture was taken by many people to be a sign that the Dudleys were officially retiring from wrestling, and at least in one case it appears to be confirmed. Reviewing Bound for Glory on Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer stated that, while he doesn't expect Bully Ray to be ending his career, he expects that this was the end of the road for one D-Von Dudley.

"I mean, I had pretty much been told that it was D-Von's last match," Meltzer said. "You know what I mean? D-Von, basically, what the deal was that he just wanted a last match with the Hardys, because he's basically been retired."

If this was the end for D-Von, it is the conclusion of a Hall of Fame career that spanned for decades, and saw him and Bully win the Tag Team Championships in WWE, WCW, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA a combined 23 times, while also winning the TNA TV Championship twice. In the last few years, D-Von's long career had begun to take a toll on his health, and he required back surgery in the last year that he briefly thought could prevent him from having one last match.

