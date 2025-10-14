Report: WWE Had 'Significant Say' In Controversial TNA Bound For Glory Match Finish

A controversial finish for a match at TNA Bound for Glory between a TNA and WWE star was reportedly pushed by WWE management.

At this weekend's Bound for Glory, TNA's Leon Slater faced WWE NXT's Je'Von Evans for the TNA X-Division Championship, with their match ending in a draw after 20 minutes. TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, asked for the match to continue, but the match surprisingly ended in a no-contest after the DarkState group attacked the duo. "The Takedown on SI" has revealed that the call was made by WWE's creative team for the match to end the way it did. The report claimed that WWE has a big say in the direction of matches that involve TNA and WWE stars on TNA shows.

Fans were not pleased with the way the match ended, after what was an intense 20-odd minutes of battle between the two young stars. However, there is some good news for fans of the two stars as the same report claimed that the two will run it back soon, with NXT's Halloween Havoc being an event where a rematch could potentially happen. The NXT PLE is set to take place on October 25 in Arizona. Slater, the current X-Division Champion, has held the title since Slammiversary in July, where he defeated Moose to begin his first reign with the title. Before their match on Sunday, Evans and Slater had shared the ring twice, both in the same team in tag team matches on NXT.

Aside from the Slater-Evans match, there were two other matches involving WWE and TNA stars — a TNA Knockouts World Championship match between Kelani Jordan and Indi Hartwell, where the former won and retained the title; and the main event between WWE's Trick Williams and TNA's Mike Santana, with the latter winning the title for the first time.