AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Finals Set Following Chaotic Hardcore Match

The Timeless Love Bombs, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, got in the holiday spirit for their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament semi-final match against Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. Following their victory at AEW Full Gear 2025, they chose the stipulation for their bout, which ended up being a Hardcore Holiday Death Match that worked to their advantage as they picked up the win and moved on to the finals.

Storm got the blood flowing early as she smashed a champagne bottle over the head of Shafir, who would spend the rest of the match bleeding from the forehead. The remains of that bottle were then driven into the head of Bayne, who was then hit by a barbed wire covered candy cane by Shirakawa. Bayne then had the cane stretched across her mouth, but she powered out and hit a Double Suplex on Storm and Shirakawa. Storm was then dragged to the outside by Shafir, and Shirakawa joined her partner on the outside as Bayne launched her from the ring.

During the commercial, Bayne cracked the cane across Shirakawa's back, with Shafir getting herself back in the match by getting a table in the ring. Bayne looked to put Storm through a table, but despite escaping Bayne's power was too much to overcome. As the match returned from commercial, Shafir had tangled Shirakawa up in the ring ropes and repeatedly hit her in the stomach with a frying pan. Bayne would work over Storm with a steel chair, but Storm would get out of it and hit the Storm Zero on Bayne through a table on the outside.

Back in the ring, Shafir looked to lock Shirakawa in the Mother's Milk with the aid of some duct tape, but Storm slid Shirakawa a broken pool cue which she used to stab Shafir in the head to escape. Shafir created distance by leaving the ring, but Shirakawa hit a big Crossbody on the outside, before hitting a Slingblade off the top rope onto a steel chair for a near fall. Bayne and Storm re-entered the match and Bayne took out Shirakawa with a Spear through a table, but when Bayne and Shafir looked to end things, Storm countered with another Storm Zero on Bayne, who landed directly on Shafir.

The match came to an end when Santa Claus of all people came to the ring to hand a gift to Shafir, but it was all a distraction as Santa turned out to be the returning Luther, who handed Storm a shoe. Shafir took a shoe to the head and landed on a pile of thumbtacks, leading to Storm rolling her up and getting the win. The Timeless Love Bombs will face the Babes of Wrath at the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" on December 10, with the winners becoming the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.