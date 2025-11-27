Toni Storm Goes Toe-To-Toe With Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite, Details Tag Tourney Match

Jon Moxley didn't get to revel in his first victory of the 2025 Continental Classic for long on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, as "Timeless" Toni Storm had an important announcement to make regarding her match alongside "Timeless Love Bombs" partner Mina Shirakawa against Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne next week in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.

Storm and Shirakawa have been feuding with Bayne and Shafir for a few weeks within the tournament storyline, with the heels causing Storm to give up in the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match to save her tag team partner from their clutches. "The Timeless Love Bombs" won the women's tag team fatal four-way match at Full Gear, however, and earned the right to chose the stipulation for their semi-finals match against Bayne and Shafir.

Following Moxley's win over Mascara Dorada on Wednesday, Shafir came out to aid Moxley. Storm's music hit, and she came out, first addressing the leader of the Death Riders. Storm told them both that she had been up all night thinking of a match stipulation, but when "she rolled over and saw Shirakawa," she realized she hadn't gotten her anything for Christmas.

That's when she announced their tournament match next Wednesday will be a "Hardcore Holiday Death Match," with no tags, no count outs, and no disqualifications. Whoever wins the death match will go on to face The Babes of Wrath in the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.