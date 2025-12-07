Former WWE Star D'Lo Brown Reveals Why He Was Included In The Nation Of Domination

The Nation of Domination largely ended up being The Rock's launchpad into the main event and the massive wave of success he enjoyed during The Attitude Era, but the faction was filled with key members who also remained mostly relevant in the era. D'Lo Brown is largely remembered for his run with the European and Intercontinental Championships, but the veteran recently recalled his time with the NOD.

According to Brown, during an interview on "The Wrestling Classic," the NOD was getting a ton of heat on babyfaces, but because none of them could bump, the babyfaces couldn't get their licks back in.

"I was just gonna go out there to be the first guy to get bumped by the babyfaces," he explained. "I was brought in to be the bump guy for the Nation so they could heat on me, and as we're going around the country...and as their trust grew with me, then they're like: 'Okay, we can move this kid up from just being in the background, let's bring him into the foreground now!'"