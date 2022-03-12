In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Impact Wrestling’s D-Lo Brown talked about his time with The Nation of Domination.

D-Lo had nothing but praise for all the members of the group, but specifically singled out Nation of Domination founder Ron Simmons, calling him an inspiration and a mentor.

“All Hall of Famers,” Brown said. “All top talent, all guys that I was fortunate enough and blessed enough to be around, and first and foremost is Ron Simmons. I mean, to have that man as your mentor, your life coach, your pseudo-father, it doesn’t get any better than that. And mind you, the whole time, I idolized this man growing up.

“So to have the opportunity to go from watching him, hell, I was in the arena when he won the WCW World Title From Big Van Vader in Baltimore, Maryland. I was there as a fan. So to go from that to five years later, standing in another ring in the same building, standing next to the man – surreal.”

D-Lo Brown continued to praise Simmons, who he noted showed people of color that they too could be stars in wrestling. He went on to call Simmons one of his heroes.

“He showed people of color that you could be good at this, and he became that shining light and he opened the door, you know?” Brown said. “Myself, and there’s a bunch of others that go, ‘I did this. I got into this because if Ron could do it, then there’s a path already laid for me to be able to do it.’ And man, they say never meet your heroes, I’m so glad I met mine.”

D-Lo Brown called all the other members of the Nation of Domination Hall of Famers, but he didn’t reserve that status for himself. He ultimately believes, despite his accomplishments, he hasn’t done enough to deserve a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“I don’t think I’ve done enough the business to warrant a Hall of Fame Induction,” Brown said. “I mean, just my opinion.”

In addition to the Nation of Domination, D-Lo Brown has been involved with several notable stables, including Impact Wrestling’s Aces & Eights. When asked how he always ends up in groups, D-Lo attributed it to luck.

“Someone said to me the other day, they said, ‘you’re always in a group that’s over,'” Brown said. “And I’m just like, ‘I’m lucky to be around.’ I don’t know what it is. I never ask why, if you ask why, the answer you get may end it. But I enjoyed my time in the Nation, Aces & Eights, The Gangstas. I mean, R.O.D. in Japan.

“If you don’t know, we were Bullet Club before Bullet Club. Google it. And so, I’m very fortunate where I’ve been in my career. Someone called me the other day, they called me the Forrest Gump of wrestling because no matter what, I’m always around somebody. Like, every one of the Dark Side of The Ring’s, you could go ask D-Lo for a comment because he knew that person.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]