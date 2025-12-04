Thunder Rosa Reflects On Missing AEW Women's Tag Tournament, Developments In Division

Back in September, AEW President Tony Khan unveiled the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships and announced a tournament to crown the inaugural champions. Later this month, the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) and the Timeless Love Bombs ("Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa) will face off in the finals of the tournament, but former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa isn't keen on one of the two teams winning. She also expressed how important the tournament is for women.

"I don't want Toni and Mina to win, because I would have loved for it to be me and Toni, but you know, injuries don't play with people, so I was not able to be in this tournament," she explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," admitting that she is slightly bitter but overall happy for the AEW women's division. "They have been able to showcase a lot of the women that have been there from the start." Thunder Rosa also added that she was surprised to see Anna Jay and Tay Melo eliminated so soon, but still praised the two for being central to the division.

She then complimented Nightingale and Cameron, whose characters have had time to develop, noting how both women experienced several different match types to build themselves. "It is a crash course, and it's very important that you have that, as that will help you develop as a performer."