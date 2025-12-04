Thunder Rosa Reflects On Missing AEW Women's Tag Tournament, Developments In Division
Back in September, AEW President Tony Khan unveiled the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships and announced a tournament to crown the inaugural champions. Later this month, the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) and the Timeless Love Bombs ("Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa) will face off in the finals of the tournament, but former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa isn't keen on one of the two teams winning. She also expressed how important the tournament is for women.
"I don't want Toni and Mina to win, because I would have loved for it to be me and Toni, but you know, injuries don't play with people, so I was not able to be in this tournament," she explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," admitting that she is slightly bitter but overall happy for the AEW women's division. "They have been able to showcase a lot of the women that have been there from the start." Thunder Rosa also added that she was surprised to see Anna Jay and Tay Melo eliminated so soon, but still praised the two for being central to the division.
She then complimented Nightingale and Cameron, whose characters have had time to develop, noting how both women experienced several different match types to build themselves. "It is a crash course, and it's very important that you have that, as that will help you develop as a performer."
Thunder Rosa also praised the recent women's AEW Blood and Guts match
Thunder Rosa also shared her take on the recent Women's Blood and Guts match, noting that it took a lot of sacrifices and struggles for women in AEW to get to this point, but she believes the match proved they can perform. "Blood and Guts was a match in where you saw how tough a lot of the women were there, a lot of the spots were very incredible and crazy," she opined. "We're like normalizing things that only men were allowed to do in the past and now we have been able and have been able to do the stuff."
Looking back at her career, Thunder Rosa expressed how proud she is to be one of the first women in AEW to have taken part in the more hardcore matches, and how proud she is of everyone getting the spotlight now. "I feel like it also brings some sort of comradery in the locker room that otherwise wasn't there before," she added, noting that there's a focus on making sure the division is successful and that these kinds of matches will be normal. "What's not nice for me is not being able to be a part of it," she admitted. "That FOMO that you get is like, 'Damn it!'"
