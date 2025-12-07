Eva Marie Looks Back On Highs & Lows Of 2021 WWE Return

When Eva Marie returned to WWE in 2021 following a four year hiatus from the promotion, fans everywhere knew that it would be, if nothing else, interesting. But the most interesting thing didn't turn out to be Eva Marie's "Eva-Lution," her partnership with Piper Niven, or the fact that she renamed Niven Doudrop. Instead, it was that the run only lasted five months, with Eva Marie being taken off TV three months in before being released in November, alongside several other notable names.

Surprisingly though, Eva Marie doesn't hold a grudge at her second run being so short, telling former WWE star Sonya Deville on "Daria & Toni Unwrapped" that she had "the best time" being back in WWE, and felt she did strong character work. However, she admitted that things didn't go as planned, specifically pointing out that the idea was for her to serve as a mouthpiece for Niven while wrestling infrequently.

"That's originally how it was going to be," Eva Marie said. "I went to Connecticut and I had a sit down with Vince...And it was...the story and trajectory of me coming back was going to look a certain way, which it kind of...a little bit was like that...I was just supposed to be a mouthpiece period.

"I was like 'Amazing,' because at some point in time, I would end up getting...beat up, you know? But not for a minute...it was also to build Piper, because she's a stud. And also, she can wrestle, she can get down and be my muscle. So that was kind of how it was supposed to go. But then it got switched on a dime, and I wrestled way more than ever, than I was supposed to. I wrestled more in that little snippet than I even thought that was going to happen."

