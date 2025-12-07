D'Lo Brown Recalls The Time He 'Lost An Entire Day' After Smoking With WWE HOFer

There was once a time when the pro wrestling industry was just as much centered around partying as it was performing for audiences. Former WWE star D'Lo Brown experienced this first-hand, with the wrestler recalling (or not recalling) a lost day after partaking in marijuana with The Godfather (AKA Charles Wright) on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."

"Since weed is fully legal these days, I will tell you [about] one time," Brown said. "The first time I ever smoked with Godfather, I got so high, I lost an entire day. Wrestled him in a match in Toronto at SkyDome, crossed the border twice, and I have no recollection of the whole day. ... I've refused to smoke with him ever since that day."

Brown isn't the only wrestler from the era to discuss Wright's escapades at the time. WWE Hall of Famer JBL told a story earlier this year about he and Ron Simmons getting in a vehicle driven by Wright on the day of WWE WrestleMania 13 only to realize that he was under the influence. After Wright nearly crashed, someone else took over driving and the trio made it to the event without incident.

Wright (as Farooq) and Brown were both members of The Nation of Domination during WWE's "Attitude Era." Brown made his debut in the company as a member of the group, which also featured Mark Henry, The Rock, and Owen Hart at different points. While Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 for his solo contributions to the industry, the Nation has yet to receive the honor.

