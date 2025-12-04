AEW's Claudio Castagnoli To Make First CMLL World Title Defense On AEW Vs. CMLL Show

It has been a terrific last couple of weeks for AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. The veteran not only made history by becoming the first AEW star to compete in all three editions of the Continental Classic, but has gone undefeated in his first two matches, defeating rival Orange Cassidy and Death Riders stablemate Jon Moxley. But equally impressive was Castagnoli winning the third World Championship of his career, defeating Gran Guerrero at CMLL Super Viernes last Friday to become CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

It was a historic win, as Castagnoli became the fifth foreign talent to hold the championship, the first European to win it, and the first foreigner to win it since Marco Corleone held the championship from June 2017 to August 2018. But Castagnoli won't have long to celebrate before making his first defense. On last night's "CMLL Informa," it was revealed that Castagnoli would be back in Arena Mexico on December 19 for a special "Dream Matches" show featuring AEW talent, defending the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Ultimo Guerrero.

It's a first time singles match for both Castagnoli and Guerrero, though they are familiar with each other. Not only did Castagnoli defeat Guerrero's brother, Gran Guerrero, to win the title a week and a half ago, but the two wrestled days later at CMLL's Saturday show in Arena Coliseo, with Castagnoli defeating Guerrero with a Neutralizer to give him and Death Rider stablemates Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta a win over Guerrero, Difunto, and Esfinge. As such, this match will give Guerrero the opportunity to avenge himself and his brother, as well as capture the CMLL World Heavyweight Title for a record tying third time in his career.

Guerrero vs. Castagnoli is joined by two other AEW vs. CMLL matches, featuring three other C2 participants. Kevin Knight will go one-on-one with Sky Team member Neon, while "Speedball" Mike Bailey will take on Mascara Dorada, with Dorada's Historic Welterweight Championship on the line.