How Wine, Nirvana & A Classic Kids TV Host Inspired Bray Wyatt's WWE Firefly Funhouse

Prior to his untimely death in 2023, Bray Wyatt was known as one of the most creative minds in the pro wrestling industry, unafraid to try something unusual as long as he felt passionate about it. One perfect example of this was the series of Firefly Fun House vignettes, introduced on WWE TV in 2019. Appearing on an episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," former WWE writer Nick Manfredini revealed the segment's origin.

"[Wyatt] had the idea that he wanted to wear a mask, right? He wanted to ... become a monster, and that was kind of it," Manfredini said. "But monsters don't cut promos, and we obviously can't lose promos from Bray Wyatt. That's his bread and butter."

That meant that Manfredini and Wyatt had to come up with a way to bring together the idea of a monster who could still reasonably talk to the audience. At the same time, both he and Wyatt were set on coming up with something that hadn't been done before, which can be tough in pro wrestling. As luck would have it, Manfredini caught inspiration one night while watching a movie about beloved children's TV host Fred Rogers.

"I was drunk, watching the Mr. Rogers documentary," the writer continued. "I was just like, 'What if he did this? What if Bray worked with puppets?' Because there was a ... scene in the movie, but I remember seeing a GIF of it, of Mr. Rogers putting on this clown mask. ... I think that was it. I was like, 'S**t.' That's Bray wearing the mask, Mr. Rogers, and maybe it was just the red wine talking in my brain, but I was like, 'Let's do this.' I sent him a text."