Backstage News On Sports Crossover Between MLB Team And WWE's Jimmy Uso

In the ring, Jimmy Uso represents a long line of family members known as professional wrestling's Samoan Dynasty. On a more individual level, he proudly represents his hometown of San Francisco, California. According to a new report, the latter connection could possibly result in a new licensing agreement for WWE.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE has begun discussions about inking a promotional deal with Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. This potential crossover would involve former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso as well as merchandise, with an integration into Jimmy Uso's ring gear also being suggested.

As it stands, a formal agreement between WWE and the baseball organization has yet to be made, specifically due to WWE holding its recent Survivor Series premium live event at Petco Park, the home venue of the Giants' NL West rival, the San Diego Padres. The relationship between WWE and the SF Giants, however, is said to still be in existence.

WWE's last outing in San Francisco took the company to the Chase Center for a live event in September 2023. Two years earlier, "WWE Raw" emanated from the same building; Jimmy and Jey Uso main-evented in a non-tag title match against Big E and Drew McIntyre, which resulted in a countout victory. At WWE Survivor Series 2025, Jimmy and Jey sided with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and their cousin Roman Reigns in the Men's WarGames match, but fell short after Bron Breakker pinned "The Second City Saint." The next time in which WWE will return to either San Francisco or San Diego is unknown.