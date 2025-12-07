WWE's Bayley Hints At Wrestling Future After In-Ring Retirement

Bayley has accomplished almost everything there is to achieve as a WWE star since joining the company 13 years ago. Along with capturing several women's world titles, Bayley has won the Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and is a Grand Slam Champion, and though she's not thinking of hanging up her boots just yet, the "Role Model" seems like she already has plans after her in-ring retirement.

Speaking on The Undertaker's podcast "Six Feet Under," Bayley expressed that she has interest in eventually becoming a WWE producer, but admits that learning how to perform the job is not easy.

"I don't know creative wise if I would be in the writer's room or anything good like that, but maybe producing, I would enjoy that," she explained. "I've done it a few times. I've produced stuff in 'NXT.' It's very hard and I don't know if I'd be a good producer right now. I see myself more as a coach or if I were to open a school and coaching and stuff, it's very different than producing. But then when I think, okay, however much longer I'm gonna be wrestling, there's still all the girls that I wanna see them see them grow in their career ... So I have thought okay, maybe I should try to learn how to do that better so I could be around and be a part of it and just wear another hat."

Today, former wrestlers such as Molly Holly and Jason Jordan have become backstage producers, with "WWE SmackDown" star Candice LeRae possibly being the most recent name to join the list, as she's reportedly started training for the role.

