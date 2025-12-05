WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/28/2025

Since "WWE SmackDown" recorded one of its lowest viewership totals in history four weeks ago after going head-to-head with the World Series, the show has steadily improved it's numbers throughout November. Heading into last week, "SmackDown" was coming off its best ratings for an episode since September, but unfortunately the program was unable to capitalize on that momentum for the go-home show for Survivor Series on Friday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,142,000 viewers and posted a 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership dropped by 6%, while the 18-49 demo slightly declined by 3%. That said, the blue brand still impressed on the night, having ranked first on cable in the 18-49 demo, with the show benefiting from there being less competition on Friday.

Similarly to many other professional wrestling programs, "SmackDown" has been negatively affected by Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" system, which aims to deliver more accurate information, but the show has also lost 18% of its audience since December 2024. "SmackDown's" totals in the 18-49 demo are arguably more concerning, with the category being down by 32% since this time last year.

Hopefully "SmackDown" will manage to stay above the 1.1 million viewer mark with John Cena's retirement match and Royal Rumble season on the horizon, but the program will also continue to face stiff competition from the NHL and NBA heading into the new year.