Bully Ray Believes WWE Might Extend John Cena's In-Ring Career Into 2026

John Cena has repeatedly stated that his final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, but Bully Ray suggests there could be a swerve that results in him having one more match.

Ray discussed on "Busted Open" calling time on his career at Saturday Night's Main Event against Gunther doesn't sound right, and he feels Cena should retire at WrestleMania against a former rival.

"But if we could use Saturday Night's Main Event as a jumping point into something that's going to move us into the future, like Brock Lesnar and Gunther, I don't have a problem with that," he began. "[But] I also am not taking my $1 bet off the table that I made a long time ago. For some reason, I don't think this ends in Washington, D.C. for John Cena. And I would not be shocked if in the midst of all of the happy, happy, joy, joy, [Rock's theme song] 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking [plays].' I've said this before, it just doesn't sound right — John Cena, last match, Washington, D.C., Saturday Night's Main Event. What sounds right is John Cena, last match, WrestleMania, Las Vegas."

Ray likened a potential swerve regarding Cena's final match to a line from the iconic movie The Godfather, where Al Pacino's character, Michael Corleone, said he gets pulled back in whenever he thinks he's out. He thinks that the only wrestler who could bring Cena back is The Rock, and a matchup between the two at WrestleMania could be "massive."

The WWE Hall of Famer understands that the scenario he is suggesting could be quite far-fetched, and he himself gives it a five percent chance of happening, with him stating how he expects Gunther to win and Cena to pass the torch to him. However, he thinks that a match between Cena and the Rock at "The Show of Shows" could generate a lot of publicity, while not affecting any other wrestler's Mania program.