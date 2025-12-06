WWE NXT Star Stacks Lorenzo Captures TNA Gold At Final Resolution 2025

Another "WWE NXT" star has won a TNA championship, this time Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, who captured the TNA International Championship.

This Friday saw TNA's Final Resolution show, where several TNA titles were on the line, including the International Championship, where the holder, Steve Maclin, defended it against Lorenzo. Maclin was busted open during the show, and Lorenzo later got the win after Lexis King distracted the referee, allowing the "NXT" star to use a cane to attack Maclin and get the win.

The title was Lorenzo's first title outside of WWE, with his only other two title wins being the Heritage Cup and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Stacks has followed in the footsteps of Trick Williams by winning a TNA title while still a part of WWE, which Williams did earlier this year when he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE star's win was the only title change of the night at Final Resolution, which was held at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Frankie Kazarian successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against JDC, in what was the latter's last Final Resolution appearance as he is set to retire next year. The Hardys also retained their tag team titles against The High Ryze, while The IInspiration continued their reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team titles against Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford. Lei Ying Lee also kept hold of her TNA Knockouts Championship after defeating Xia Brookside.