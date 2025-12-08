WWE CEO Nick Khan Assesses What Logan Paul Brings To The Company

WWE executive Nick Khan has outlined the various traits of Logan Paul that stood out to him after Paul entered the world of pro wrestling.

Paul has surprised many with his athleticism and the way he can elicit a response from the crowd, and has received praise from legends of the business, like The Undertaker. Khan recently appeared on Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, where he explained what caught his attention about Paul.

"Listen, when the executive who first brought Logan Paul up to me, Triple H, and the founder of the company said, 'Hey, we should give him a shot. He wants to wrestle.' The first thing we always look for — and it applies to Logan, who's now full-time with us, performing at an extremely high level; it applies to Bad Bunny; it applies to people who have come in, Tyson Fury — first of all, they have to be a fan," said the WWE executive. "If they're just doing it because — as younger folks would say, I don't know, this might be a data term — they're chasing clout or something like this, we don't want them."

Khan further added that an important criterion for celebrities who take up wrestling is their seriousness and passion for it, which Paul reportedly had.

"If you love it, we're open to the conversation. And once you sit with Logan, you know he has star power. You saw everything he had done," he said. "So, from our point of view, this is a mature young man, certainly athletic. If he comes down to the Performance Center and does what we think he can do, there's all the upside in the world. And so far, everyone's been right," stated Khan.

He added that he was impressed that Paul, as well as other celebrity wrestlers like musician Jelly Roll, were willing to embrace the physical nature of wrestling and weren't put off by the toll it takes on their bodies.