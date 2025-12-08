John Cena Addresses Possible Non-Wresting Involvement In WWE Following Retirement

John Cena is set to retire soon from in-ring action, but he has made it clear that he will always remain involved with WWE.

Cena has reiterated how December 13 will be his final match in WWE, but he revealed to Bill Simmons how he would always be intricately linked with WWE, although in a different role.

"You'll see me at WWE events. I'm going to be involved as long as they will have me until I am need to until I need to be replaced. But I will look like this [wearing a suit and tie]," said Cena.

When Simmons suggested that Cena could be a commentator, he stated that he would love to do it and praised a current commentator. However, he believes that it requires a commitment that he may not be able to fulfil, which he cited as a problem Pat McAfee also faced.

"I would love to do it [be a commentator]. I think the announcing crew we have now. I'm such a big fan of Stu Bennett, aka Wade Barrett. I think he's carving out an excellent legacy for himself. I know Michael Cole's getting a little long in the tooth. He's probably wanting to move on. I would love to sit at the table. I think we have — and I love listening to Big E call," he said. "You have to have the time to regularly commit to be an announcer. Like, I know Pat McAfee struggled with that. He split himself in a bunch of different directions, and gosh, I don't blame anybody for going until you can't go, But, like, he didn't have it in the tank. Like, he can't be — you can't be everywhere at once."

The 17-time world champion disclosed how his retirement tour has been hectic as he has had to balance acting with wrestling, logging a lot of air miles in the process, which affected his physical well-being.