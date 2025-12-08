Nick Khan Offers Explanation For WWE Attendee Fans Have Dubbed 'Green Shirt Guy'

WWE President Nick Khan has addressed the story surrounding the "Green Shirt Guy," a famous fan often seen in the front row of WWE shows, revealing whether WWE pays for his tickets.

Khan recently spoke to Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast, where he asked the WWE executive about the superfan after he had a run-in with him at an event. Khan stated that the fan buys his tickets through On Location and pays a premium for those premium seats.

"So, one of the sister companies of WWE and UFC is On Location, which is VIP hospitality and entertainment. So he pays for his seats. He pays a premium for those seats through On Location, and that's why he gets to be in the front row," said Khan.

There have been rumors on forums claiming that the fan received access to these expensive tickets because he was struck during a WWE match, and that the threat of a lawsuit led WWE to give him the seats. Khan disputed those claims and reiterated that the "Green Shirt Guy" pays for his tickets and that there have been no such legal issues that WWE is dealing with.

"No. Definitely not," said Khan. "But no, there's nothing like that on the legal side with him or anyone else."

The "Green Shirt Guy" is famously seen on the hard camera side, right in the middle, which often brings him on screen during matches. The fan in question has argued with Logan Paul, and their feud led a large group of fans near "Green Shirt Guy" to hold up placards at SummerSlam reading "Logan Paul is an Outsider," which angered the WWE star. Paul believes the feud began after he insulted the fan during a "SmackDown" show, ultimately leading the fan to get one over on him with the placards.