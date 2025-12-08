Backstage Report On JC Mateo's WWE Contract Length

Earlier this year, wrestler Jeff Cobb made the move from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to WWE, where he changed his ring name to JC Mateo and joined The Bloodline (now known as MFT) under Solo Sikoa. A recent report from Fightful Select presented some new details on Mateo's contract status, with the outlet revealing that he signed a three-year deal in the spring. This would keep Mateo under contract with WWE until April or May of 2028.

Mateo is a former amateur wrestler who competed in the 2004 Summer Olympics. He entered pro wrestling in 2009 and later appeared on "Lucha Underground" as Matanza Cueto before later joining NJPW. There, he eventually became a member of United Empire, the faction founded by Will Ospreay in 2020.

As rumors circulated for months that Cobb was leaving NJPW in favor of WWE earlier this year, the wrestler captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship alongside Callum Turner on April 4, 2025. Just 10 days later, the promotion announced Cobb's departure and stated that the titles would be vacated. He wrestled his final NJPW match on April 19 before debuting in WWE just under a month later.

After joining WWE, Mateo started by wrestling a series of singles matches, including a victory against LA Knight. He's been largely moved to the tag division in recent months, stepping in for the injured Tanga Loa to team up with stablemate Tama Tonga and other members of MFT on "WWE SmackDown." His most recent match took place on November 21, when he and the other members of the group defeated the team of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and the Motor City Machine Guns.