WWE's John Cena Names Two Best People He's Ever Wrestled, Has Trouble Finding A Third

It is the final week of John Cena's wrestling career, which means the WWE star has been anywhere and everywhere. Last week alone, Cena made several appearances on big platforms, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Joe Rogan Show," where he discussed everything from his wrestling career to his retirement to his original idea for his retirement show to his relationship with disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Then there was Cena's appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," where he received perhaps his toughest question of all; who were the three best wrestlers he ever shared the ring with? Cena managed to name two wrestlers pretty easily, but when it came to naming a third and final name, he admitted that was a bit too difficult.

"The three best people I've ever wrestled are...Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins...and it is very tough to narrow down to a third," Cena said. "I've had incredible chemistry with people. It's tough. He [Michaels] could make this [picks up a book] a champion. He would look at that and go 'Okay, I've got to bump around for that book, then I'm going to superkick the book, and then beautifully all on top of it at the same time.'

"He just...his performance. And Seth is of the same vein. His performance is...Randy falls into this category. But then again, there's guys I've had crazy chemistry with. AJ Styles, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Dwayne [The Rock], Edge. But like, I've had those 23 years. I think those are the two, because...they can just work with anyone, anyone. And I've been lucky enough that I was anyone a few nights, you know?"