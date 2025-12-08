WWE's John Cena Names Two Best People He's Ever Wrestled, Has Trouble Finding A Third
It is the final week of John Cena's wrestling career, which means the WWE star has been anywhere and everywhere. Last week alone, Cena made several appearances on big platforms, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Joe Rogan Show," where he discussed everything from his wrestling career to his retirement to his original idea for his retirement show to his relationship with disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
Then there was Cena's appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," where he received perhaps his toughest question of all; who were the three best wrestlers he ever shared the ring with? Cena managed to name two wrestlers pretty easily, but when it came to naming a third and final name, he admitted that was a bit too difficult.
"The three best people I've ever wrestled are...Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins...and it is very tough to narrow down to a third," Cena said. "I've had incredible chemistry with people. It's tough. He [Michaels] could make this [picks up a book] a champion. He would look at that and go 'Okay, I've got to bump around for that book, then I'm going to superkick the book, and then beautifully all on top of it at the same time.'
"He just...his performance. And Seth is of the same vein. His performance is...Randy falls into this category. But then again, there's guys I've had crazy chemistry with. AJ Styles, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Dwayne [The Rock], Edge. But like, I've had those 23 years. I think those are the two, because...they can just work with anyone, anyone. And I've been lucky enough that I was anyone a few nights, you know?"
Cena Names WWE Star He Believes Jumped Higher From Where He Started
Simmons followed up that question by asking Cena which WWE talent had done the most to take the leap from where they had originally been placed on the card. Unlike the previous question, Cena didn't have any hesitation in his answer, naming one of his more recent rivals.
"Cody, Cody Rhodes," Cena said. "He asked for his release from the company and left...I felt he had, man, the first time I heard that kid speak was at the Hall of Fame in Chicago, when he and his brother inducted his dad. And I'm like front row going 'I'm out of a job...This kid is coming for me. I better go back and practice.' And, you know, generational talents have big shoes to fill. And gosh, he did the best he could with what he had, but he realized if you start up here and watch the stock go down.
"And essentially the company dissolves, of like 'I've got to go.' And I'm like 'Man, what is going on with this guy?' And back he comes, and he's in a...he's our guy now. I don't think there's any arc better than that. Like, to be kicked out to be out of the club, and then not only earn your way back in, but earn your way back in and prove that you can compete and perform, every day, at the top level. Not a top level, like the top level."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription