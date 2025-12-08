John Cena On How He's Booked In WWE: 'I Don't View It As My Choice'

Online fans have been very critical about John Cena's booking across his retirement tour, and things have become so dire that many wrestling veterans with podcast point the fan criticism out. However, in his interview with Bill Simmons, Cena instead took a surprising posture when it came to the issues people have with his booking, specifically whether he should be a heel or a babyface.

"It's not my choice to go out there and play a good guy or bad guy; that's above me, that's a level above me," he interestingly stated. "I don't view it as my choice. I don't want the stress of that; I've never done this." Cena emphasized that he never picks opponents, curates his storylines, or steps up to Creative to tell them that the crowd is reacting to him a certain way and that he should be turned.

"In my perspective: a pro takes the tools that you're -or takes the subject matter that you're given – and tries to make it something special," he explained. "Whether I trust [Creative] or not, it's their choice to make. So, they say, 'Be a good guy,' okay, no problem. In my mind, this is what I think a good guy is, and this is how I think a good guy would act. 'Is this okay?' 'Yeah, sure.' But that's the difference."