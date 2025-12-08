John Cena On How He's Booked In WWE: 'I Don't View It As My Choice'
Online fans have been very critical about John Cena's booking across his retirement tour, and things have become so dire that many wrestling veterans with podcast point the fan criticism out. However, in his interview with Bill Simmons, Cena instead took a surprising posture when it came to the issues people have with his booking, specifically whether he should be a heel or a babyface.
"It's not my choice to go out there and play a good guy or bad guy; that's above me, that's a level above me," he interestingly stated. "I don't view it as my choice. I don't want the stress of that; I've never done this." Cena emphasized that he never picks opponents, curates his storylines, or steps up to Creative to tell them that the crowd is reacting to him a certain way and that he should be turned.
"In my perspective: a pro takes the tools that you're -or takes the subject matter that you're given – and tries to make it something special," he explained. "Whether I trust [Creative] or not, it's their choice to make. So, they say, 'Be a good guy,' okay, no problem. In my mind, this is what I think a good guy is, and this is how I think a good guy would act. 'Is this okay?' 'Yeah, sure.' But that's the difference."
John Cena doesn't find fault in other wrestlers trying to control their Creative instead
While his opinions about the way he steps into wrestling are his own, John Cena did admit that he sees many wrestlers who try to take their characters and portrayals into their own hands, and gave his take on their efforts as well.
"I do see a lot of performers spend their time, invest their time, to try to curate their own destiny – and again, not wrong – it's... The wrestling [industry] is a 'chicken soup business': there's no wrong way to do it," he noted. "I just always wanted to know what you need, the outcome you want, the piece in the chessboard I can play, and can I do it my way?" Cena further emphasized that the only time he would ever inject would be if he could get the chance to do it his way.
Either way, Cena's career will officially come to an end this weekend on the 13th of December when he faces GUNTHER in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Whether or not he bests the 'Ring General' will be seen this weekend, but based on what Cena claimed, because it'll be his final match, the end result will likely be his way regardless.
