WWE Hall Of Famer Rates John Cena's Retirement Run, Speculates On Final Opponent

In just over a month, John Cena will step into the ring for his final wrestling match, leaving behind an in-ring career spanning 26 years. For the last one, Cena has traveled across the world for his official retirement tour, with a critically acclaimed match against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel as his latest stop. In assessing its entirety on the "Off The Top" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi personally rated the tour beyond the standard one-to-ten scale, specifically with a score of 15.

"It's been great," Rikishi said. "Damn sure he came back to work. They got him busy. It's like every TV show you see, John Cena's up in there. I got to give it to him, man. At his age, as many years he's been doing it, the bumps, just the demanding of being that guy for the business for 20 years, whatever the case may be, and he's still out there, it's a beautiful thing to be able to have the fans get a last glimpse of Mr. John Cena himself, the icon of the business. In his time, John did a lot. He carried that whole company on his shoulder for a minute. To be able to see him doing this last run-around for this last tour of his, it's a beautiful thing. I just wish him love and respect and success after the ring."

Cena kicked off his retirement tour by declaring himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble in which he later placed second. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Cena outlasted five other men to secure himself a world title match at WWE WrestleMania 41; in a shocking turn of events, he also turned heel for the first time since 2003. Weeks later, Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes to capture his record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania.

Fast forward to November, Cena has since dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship back to Rhodes and is now on track to make his final appearance before his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts on "WWE Raw."