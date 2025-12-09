WWE RAW 12/8/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I've started to think this over the last few weeks or so, but tonight's episode of "Raw" really solidified things when the Usos entered the fray following WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee's successful defense over the War Raiders. And, that thought is, that I'm glad WWE seems to really be heavily focusing on its tag teams of late, and tonight, of course, specifically the women's tag teams, as those belts go across both brands, and the "Raw" teams. We've known the "SmackDown" tag team game to be really strong throughout the year, and now, WWE seems to be catching up everywhere else.

I think it's a perfect time for it. There is nothing really going on in WWE at the end of the year, when it comes to storylines, unless your name is John Cena. Of course, there are things still going on in the main event scene, but it's nothing exactly strong or exciting. We're now waiting around until the "Raw" anniversary special where Bron Breakker challenges World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. That, as well as the mystery attacker seemingly aligned with The Vision are really the only big things going on, so why not put some more time and effort into tag teams and the championships? It's not likely that anything big will happen prior to the Royal Rumble.

I particularly love the fact that there are so many women's tag teams gunning for the Kabuki Warriors' titles right now. Of course, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, as well as the former champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, were always going to want to challenge them post-WarGames, but I love the addition of the other teams, even if they don't make a ton of sense. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as well as apparently Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, now, going for the gold with other teams already going after the belts as well, makes them feel like a big deal. And there's still Lash Legend and Nia Jax over on the blue brand.

I hadn't really been feeling Styles and Lee as champions, but now, they also have plenty of challengers, though maybe not as many as the women's titles, vying for those belts, from New Day, to the Usos, to the War Raiders, and it's always nice to see the latter on television. I think more contenders are going to make for more interesting stories, there. I also think the women in particular are going to be what's keeping the product interesting through the end of the year, especially after Saturday Night's Main Event, and I'm happy to at least have something to look forward to from now until the Royal Rumble.

Written by Daisy Ruth