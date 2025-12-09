WWE's Triple H Congratulates The Rock On Golden Globe Nomination For Smashing Machine

Triple H has congratulated WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, following his Golden Globes nomination for his performance in "The Smashing Machine."

Johnson's portrayal of MMA legend Mark Kerr in the movie has earned him a nomination for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award, and following the announcement, "The Game" took to X to congratulate him.

"Want to extend my congratulations on behalf of the entire @WWE family to @TheRock on his @goldenglobes nomination for The Smashing Machine. I know that he gave his all to this role and the performance on screen showed it. Today's announcement is a recognition of that hard work," he said.

The Rock faces strong competition for the award, with Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), and Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) also in the running. This marks The Rock's first Golden Globes nomination. His co-star in "The Smashing Machine," Emily Blunt, is also nominated this year for the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award. The movie, which was released earlier this year, has grossed just over $21 million worldwide.

"The People's Champ" has spoken with pride about the work he put into the movie, but admitted he was nervous about taking on the role of Kerr, which is an emotion he hadn't experienced before starting the project. The process of transforming into Kerr before filming was intensive, which added to his apprehensions about the role.