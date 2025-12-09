WWE NXT GM Ava Reveals She's In Relationship With LFG Star

While it would be unfair to say that "WWE NXT" general manager Ava is a private person, not a ton is known about her outside of her WWE role, aside from the fact that her father is WWE legend, TKO board member, and Golden Globe nominated actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That changed a bit earlier this week though, when Ava revealed she had a special someone in her life.

In her Instagram Story this past Sunday, Ava confirmed that she was in a relationship with WWE wrestler Tatyanna Dumas. While Ava's Instagram Story containing the announcement is no longer available to view, Dumas posted the same video montage to her own story, which features many clips of the happy couple spending time together.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Dumas appears to have signed with WWE in late 2024, and soon found herself competing on the first season of "WWE LFG," being coached by Bully Ray; she has since competed in the second season of "WWE LFG," this time coached by Booker T. In addition to her "LFG" appearances, Dumas has also begun competing on "NXT" live events, working matches against Carlee Bright and Karmen Petrovic. She has yet to wrestle a match on "NXT" proper.

Though the Instagram posts made the relationship between Dumas and Ava "Instagram official," they were described as being a couple by "The Nu Metal Agenda" earlier this summer, after the two promoted the "Louder Than Life" music festival on TikTok. Dumas and Ava were also photographed together, and with Johnson, on the red carpet in September, when they attended the UK premiere of Johnson's film "The Smashing Machine."