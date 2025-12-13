Posting About Vince McMahon On Social Media Almost Got Sonya Deville Fired From WWE

Social media is a tool that, if used correctly, can further a professional wrestling feud in a way that gets fans invested in a storyline. If that angle isn't approved outright by WWE's creative team, however, it can lead to disaster. Former WWE star Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato, revealed on her "Daria & Toni Unwrapped" podcast that she once posted a tweet about Lacey Evans and Vince McMahon, insinuating they were in a sexual relationship, attempting to start a feud, and the post almost got her fired just two years into her main roster run.

"I insinuated that in a tweet to try and start a storyline with Lacey, because I was desperate to get back on TV," she explained. "I had to go into Vince's office and apologize for insinuating that someone else sucked his d***. Hulk Hogan was in there when I went to apologize, rest in peace. And so, I had to be like, 'Hello, Hulkster. Good to see you, sir. Hi, Mr. McMahon, I'm so sorry for insinuating that Lacey sucked your d***. I was just trying to make a storyline angle.' And he goes, 'You don't really think that's true, do you?' I was like, 'No, sir! No! It was all just an angle because she's like an a** kisser!" ...he said, 'Okay. Don't do it again.' I said, 'Yes, sir.' Then I found out like years later that I almost got fired that day."

She explained Bruce Prichard showed McMahon "transcripts" of her posts and she had to beg former Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano, for a meeting with McMahon. Deville exited WWE after nearly 10 years when the company opted not to renew her contract in February.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Daria & Toni Unwrapped" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.