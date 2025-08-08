Sonya Deville Expresses Doubts On Wrestling Outside WWE, Says She's Retired 'For Now'

After a near ten-year run, Sonya Deville exited WWE in February 2025 after the company opted not to renew her contract with them. Since then, Deville has dipped her toe back into the MMA world, while also working on her first big film project. Meanwhile, her future in the professional wrestling realm remains uncertain.

"[I am retired] definitely for now," Deville told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "Never say never, but right now I feel at peace with that. I'm not gonna lie, and I haven't said this, but it almost is like an open wound. If I think about wrestling somewhere else, it's like I was so loyal to the company, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I'm like a ride or die type of person in general, so it's weird to even think about doing that, but not there. So yeah, that's still in my mind. I don't know what the future holds exactly, but one thing I feel confident in is that the path I'm currently on feels so genuine to what I've always wanted in my life."

As Deville alluded to, the entirety of her in-ring career was spent under the banner of WWE, beginning with an entry into season six of "WWE Tough Enough" in 2015. Following that, Deville inked an official contract with WWE and reported to the "WWE NXT" brand for additional training. In November 2017, Deville received a call up to WWE's main roster alongside Mandy Rose, a fellow "Tough Enough" alum, and former Divas Champion Paige. Together, they were known as Absolution.

Years later, Deville found herself as part of another trio, called Pure Fusion Collective, alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. PFC's run would be short lived as Deville left the company in early 2025, with Baszler also being released as a talent months later.

