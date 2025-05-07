FKA Sonya Deville Set For Invicta FC Event

Former WWE star Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) is going back to her MMA roots with a follow-up appearance at Invicta Fighting Championships. Last month, Deville attended the Invicta FC 61 event, headlined by Elisandra Ferreira defending her atomweight championship against Ana Palacios, in Oklahoma. This time, Deville will be even more involved with the all-women mixed martial arts promotion as she prepares for a trip behind the announce desk.

As per a promotional video posted by TNA Wrestling, Deville will be providing special guest commentary for Invicta FC 62, which emanates from The Lex in Kansas City, Missouri on May 16. "Come say hi, come hang out with me and let's watch these badass women kick some ass," Deville said.

The main event for Invicta FC 62 will pit Katharina Lehner against Olga Rubin within the bantamweight division. Flyweight fights include DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento, Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres, and Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams. Ashley Yoder will take on Abril Anguiano from the strawweight division.

Invicta FC and TNA Wrestling share the same parent company — Anthem Sports & Entertainment. As of now, there is no word on if Deville's connection to Invicta FC will translate to a future appearance in TNA.

Deville, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, departed from WWE as the company opted not to renew her contract in February 2025 after she spent nearly ten years with them. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell recently signed with TNA following her respective WWE departure last November.