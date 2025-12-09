AEW & ROH President Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of All-Women Pay-Per-View

The women's divisions in both AEW and ROH have taken big strides in recent years with more focus, new titles, and even the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match have helped both rosters get more exposure and coverage. Logically, fans have wondered what AEW and ROH President Tony Khan could do next for his female rosters, and following the success of the WWE Evolution events in 2018 and 2025 respectively, an all-women pay-per-view is something many fans have wanted to see given the level of female talent in AEW. Khan was asked about this at the media scrum following ROH Final Battle 2025, and it is an idea he has thought about.

"It could be great," Khan said. "I think certainly having more events that include more women's championships and matches has been fantastic. I think the depth of the women's wrestling in AEW and ROH has just continued to get better and better." Khan noted how many new championships have been introduced for the women's roster in AEW and ROH over the past few years has been very exciting, with AEW getting the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships and Ring of Honor getting the ROH Women's World Television and Pure Championships.

As for when or where the event could take place, Khan likes the idea of using an already established international event to incorporate women from all over the world. "I mentioned earlier the Global Wars events have been fantastic. Bring women from all over and having a Global Wars event like that is something I've thought about also...An all women's event with women from all over is something I have thought about and again, potentially a Global Wars bringing women from all over could be great too." Khan did reiterate that Global Wars technically isn't a pay-per-view event, but given how most shows are streamed online these days, it wouldn't be too much of a concern.

