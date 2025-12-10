Former TNA World Champ Mike Santana: Partnership With WWE NXT Has Been 'A Wild Ride'

Mike Santana has discussed the partnership between TNA and WWE and facing WWE stars in recent weeks.

Santana has come up against the likes of WWE's Trick Williams in recent months, and in an interview filmed with "BCP+" before his clash with two other WWE stars, Robert Stone and Charlie Dempsey, he spoke positively about the collaboration between the two promotions.

"It's been a wild ride working with NXT and doing the whole back-and-forth thing. I feel like both sides have learned and have benefited from the partnership, and I think we could continue seeing some stuff like this, man," he said before delivering a warning to his upcoming opponents. "But they [Stone and Dempsey] definitely got one coming. I'm coming with the strongest fight that I've ever brought. So, I'm excited, and I hope they're ready."

The TNA-WWE partnership has also seen a few TNA stars feature on the WWE main roster, one of whom was Joe Hendry, who had one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania earlier this year, when he faced Randy Orton. Santana was asked if he is hopeful of being in such a spot, with the Royal Rumble coming up soon. The former TNA World Champion, unsurprisingly, is eager to seize such opportunities and stays focused on always being ready if they arise.

"I mean, you know, how wrestling is, right? Things happen so quick. So, I always say just stay ready for whatever's to come. You know what I mean? And I've like, I'm in a mindset of like whatever that day is going to bring, I embrace it, and I keep it going," he added.

In the aforementioned matches between Stone and Dempsey, both of which aired on TNA television, Santana came out on top against both stars.